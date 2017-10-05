2017-10-05 11:28:02 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across the western Caribbean. The Trough is expected to continue influencing weather conditions across Jamaica tonight and tomorrow as it moves westward. A High Pressure Ridge is then expected to build across the island by Friday afternoon and remain for the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning is mostly cloudy with isolated showers across eastern parishes.

In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST :



On Friday expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



On Saturday, expect a mainly fair morning and isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of central and western parishes.



On Sunday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features

Tropical Depression Sixteen, currently located across the southwestern Caribbean Sea, is moving northwestward towards Nicaragua and Honduras.