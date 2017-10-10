|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, October 10, 2017
2017-10-10 15:37:34 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica and the central Caribbean. This Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica and the region for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across section of most parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lingering showers.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
On Wednesday, expect isolated morning showers across eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Thursday, expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Friday, expect widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features
There is a Tropical Wave across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
