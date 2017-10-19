2017-10-19 18:59:04 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough lingers through to tomorrow, while a Tropical Wave across the central Caribbean should move across the island tomorrow. Afterwards, a Low-Level Jet Stream and weak High Pressure Ridge should bring drier and windy conditions to Jamaica for the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST



Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Tomorrow morning, expect showers across sections of eastern parishes. Tomorrow afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Windy along the south coast.





Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 25 degrees Celsius while for Montego Bay, 24 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Saturday and Sunday will be mostly fair in the morning with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon across mainly hilly inland areas while windy, mainly across southern parishes.



On Monday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes while windy along the south coast.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a weak Tropical Wave near Puerto Rico.