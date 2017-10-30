Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, October 30, 2017

2017-10-30 13:10:43 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A Stationary Front across Jamaica. The Stationary Front is expected to dissipate across the central Caribbean on Tuesday.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning into afternoon will be cloudy with periods of thunderstorms. Tonight will be cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST :

Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of thunderstorms mainly across sections of northern parishes.

On Wednesday, expect scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes during the afternoon.

On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly across central and western parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Trough across the eastern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

