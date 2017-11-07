|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday November 7, 2017
2017-11-07 10:55:45 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to continue to persist across the region for the next few days. Additionally, an area of Low Pressure is expected to influence weather across the island later this week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of some southern parishes. The tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning with widely scattered afternoon and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Thursday and Friday expect morning showers across sections of eastern parishes and scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
