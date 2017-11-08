2017-11-08 13:28:39 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

Trough across the central Caribbean including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the region for the remainder of the week and influence weather conditions across the island.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning was partly cloudy. This Afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms across eastern and central parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 32 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 33 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST :

On Thursday and Friday expect morning showers and thunderstorms across eastern parishes. Also expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Saturday will be partly cloudy in the morning. Expect scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.