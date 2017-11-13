|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017
2017-11-13 17:37:02 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.The Trough should linger across the western Caribbean through to tomorrow. Afterwards a Frontal System north of the region is expected to induce a Trough across the central Caribbean on Tuesday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across northeastern parishes and in the afternoon, widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms where observed across sections of most parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.
On Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly eastern and central parishes.
Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern and hilly inland areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Stationary Front across Florida and the northern Bahamas.
JKH
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service