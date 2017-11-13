2017-11-13 17:37:02 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.The Trough should linger across the western Caribbean through to tomorrow. Afterwards a Frontal System north of the region is expected to induce a Trough across the central Caribbean on Tuesday.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning saw isolated showers across northeastern parishes and in the afternoon, widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms where observed across sections of most parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST :

Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.



On Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly eastern and central parishes.



Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern and hilly inland areas.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Stationary Front across Florida and the northern Bahamas.

JKH