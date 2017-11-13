Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017

2017-11-13 17:37:02 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the western Caribbean.The Trough should linger across the western Caribbean through to tomorrow. Afterwards a Frontal System north of the region is expected to induce a Trough across the central Caribbean on Tuesday.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning saw isolated showers across northeastern parishes and in the afternoon, widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms where observed across sections of most parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST :
Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers eastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.

On Wednesday, expect a partly cloudy morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly eastern and central parishes.

Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms across mainly northern and hilly inland areas.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Stationary Front across Florida and the northern Bahamas.
JKH

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

