|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday , November 14, 2017
2017-11-14 15:58:28 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger across the island and the region for the next for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning was mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers especially across northern and southeastern parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy morning with widely scattered showers across sections of northern and eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Thursday will be partly cloudy morning with isolated showers across sections of northern and eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.
Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes and hill areas elsewhere.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front just east of Florida and north of the Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service