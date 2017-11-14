2017-11-14 15:58:28 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger across the island and the region for the next for the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning was mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes. This afternoon, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers especially across northern and southeastern parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 31 degrees Celsius and for Montego Bay, 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST :



Wednesday will be mostly cloudy morning with widely scattered showers across sections of northern and eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Thursday will be partly cloudy morning with isolated showers across sections of northern and eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Friday will be partly cloudy in the morning. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across northern parishes and hill areas elsewhere.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front just east of Florida and north of the Bahamas.