|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 16, 2017
2017-11-16 10:44:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger across the region through to next week. Expect drier conditions across the island for the next few days, starting today.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of hilly inland and southern areas. Tonight, will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny in the morning with isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland and southern areas.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service