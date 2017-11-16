Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 16, 2017

2017-11-16 10:44:26 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger across the region through to next week. Expect drier conditions across the island for the next few days, starting today.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of hilly inland and southern areas. Tonight, will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 32 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST :
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny in the morning with isolated afternoon showers across sections of hilly inland and southern areas.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.

