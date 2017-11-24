2017-11-24 16:05:42 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across the western Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across the region for the next three days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning expect isolated showers across western, central and southeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections of most parishes.

Tonight, expect lingering showers across central and western parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay tonight is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :

Saturday: Morning showers across eastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across sections central and western parishes.



Sunday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes



Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms across central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.