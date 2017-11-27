2017-11-27 09:08:54 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

A Trough remains over the western Caribbean. The Trough is expected to linger in the area for the next few days; thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge is expected to bring fairer conditions.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy.

This afternoon, expect idely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across central and western parishes.Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius, while in Montego Bay, 31 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :





Tuesday: Expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms sections of central and western parishes.



Wednesday: Expect widely scattered afternoon showers sections of central and western parishes.



Thursday: Expect isolated showers across hilly interior of sections of central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

None at this time.