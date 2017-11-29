Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 29, 2017

2017-11-29 15:59:45 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weakening trough across the western Caribbean. Expect mainly fair to partly cloudy conditions to begin dominating as the Trough across the western Caribbean continues to weaken.



24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect partly cloudy conditions across eastern parishes; mainly fair elsewhere. This Afternoon, expect brief, isolated showers mainly across sections of northern and western parishes; while partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be mainly fair.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius today.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :


Thursday: Mainly fair morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.

Friday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern and central parishes.

Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western and central parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

