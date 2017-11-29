2017-11-29 15:59:45 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weakening trough across the western Caribbean. Expect mainly fair to partly cloudy conditions to begin dominating as the Trough across the western Caribbean continues to weaken.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect partly cloudy conditions across eastern parishes; mainly fair elsewhere. This Afternoon, expect brief, isolated showers mainly across sections of northern and western parishes; while partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius today.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :





Thursday: Mainly fair morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.



Friday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern and central parishes.



Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western and central parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

None at this time.