Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 29, 2017
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weakening trough across the western Caribbean. Expect mainly fair to partly cloudy conditions to begin dominating as the Trough across the western Caribbean continues to weaken.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect partly cloudy conditions across eastern parishes; mainly fair elsewhere. This Afternoon, expect brief, isolated showers mainly across sections of northern and western parishes; while partly cloudy elsewhere. Tonight will be mainly fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius today.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Thursday: Mainly fair morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across hilly inland areas.
Friday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of northern and central parishes.
Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of western and central parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
