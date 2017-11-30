|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 30, 2017
2017-11-30 11:22:22 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is High Pressure Ridge building across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge should establish itself by tonight, and is expected to remain through to next week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning mostly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of mainly western parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Friday: Mostly sunny morning with isolated afternoon showers mainly hilly inland areas.
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning eastern parishes with isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Trough across the central Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
