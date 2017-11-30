2017-11-30 11:22:22 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is High Pressure Ridge building across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge should establish itself by tonight, and is expected to remain through to next week.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning mostly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of mainly western parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST :

Friday: Mostly sunny morning with isolated afternoon showers mainly hilly inland areas.



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning eastern parishes with isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Trough across the central Caribbean.