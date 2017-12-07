|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 07, 2017
2017-12-07 16:11:15 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to continue to weaken today into Friday. A Cold Front is then expected to push into the western Caribbean and influence weather across the island on the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning isolated showers across northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thundershowers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Friday: Partly cloudy morning across most parishes and isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Saturday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially across northern parishes; It will be windy Sunday evening.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
