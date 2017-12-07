Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 07, 2017

2017-12-07 16:11:15 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to continue to weaken today into Friday. A Cold Front is then expected to push into the western Caribbean and influence weather across the island on the weekend.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning isolated showers across northeastern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers and possible thundershowers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Friday: Partly cloudy morning across most parishes and isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Saturday: Widely scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.
Sunday: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially across northern parishes; It will be windy Sunday evening.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 30, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 29, 2017
LLOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 27, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 24, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 16, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday , November 14, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday , November 8, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday November 7, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 2, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter