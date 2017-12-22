|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 22, 2017
2017-12-22 16:26:57 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to start weakening tomorrow afternoon. A Trough is then expected to move across the island on Sunday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
Tonight will be mainly fair.Tomorrow morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Tomorrow afternoon will be partly cloudy across sections of mainly western parishes.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 25 degrees Celsius Montego Bay tonight 24 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST :
Sunday will be partly cloudy in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Monday will be partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon mainly western parishes.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
