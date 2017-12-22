2017-12-22 16:26:57 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to start weakening tomorrow afternoon. A Trough is then expected to move across the island on Sunday.





24-HOUR FORECAST

Tonight will be mainly fair.Tomorrow morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Tomorrow afternoon will be partly cloudy across sections of mainly western parishes.







Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 25 degrees Celsius Montego Bay tonight 24 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST :



Sunday will be partly cloudy in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.



Monday will be partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Expect a partly cloudy afternoon mainly western parishes.



Tuesday will be partly cloudy afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

None at this time.