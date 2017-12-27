Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 27,2017

2017-12-27 15:40:15 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It is expected to remain in the vicinity of Jamaica through to the weekend.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect isolated showers across northeastern parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will befair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius while in Montego Bay,30 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Thursday will be partly cloudy in the morning in northeastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon mainly in western parishes.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers central and western parishes.

Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 22, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 07, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 30, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 29, 2017
LLOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 27, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 24, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 16, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday , November 14, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday , November 8, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter