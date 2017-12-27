|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 27,2017
2017-12-27 15:40:15 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. It is expected to remain in the vicinity of Jamaica through to the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning expect isolated showers across northeastern parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will befair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius while in Montego Bay,30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Thursday will be partly cloudy in the morning in northeastern parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere. It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon mainly in western parishes.
Friday: Partly cloudy morning northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers central and western parishes.
Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Stationary Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
