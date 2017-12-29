Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 28, 2017

2017-12-29 16:20:48 | (0 Comments)


LOCAL FORECAST

SIGNIFICANT FEATURETrough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The Trough will linger across Jamaica and the western Caribbean for the next 2 days.


24-HOUR FORECAST
Tonight and Tomorrow morning Isolated showers across sections of mainly northeastern parishes, e.
Tomorrow afternoon periods of showers across sections of mainly northern and southwestern parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Friday: Periods of showers over mainly northern parishes.

Saturday and Sunday: Outbreaks of showers over most parishes.
Monday: Isolated showers over mainly northern parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Induced Troughs moving across central Caribbean and Jamaica.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday December 27,2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, December 22, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 07, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 30, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, November 29, 2017
LLOCAL FORECAST Monday, November 27, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, November 24, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, November 16, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday , November 14, 2017
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, Novemberber 12, 2017
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter