Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 28, 2017
2017-12-29 16:20:48 | (0 Comments)
LOCAL FORECAST
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The Trough will linger across Jamaica and the western Caribbean for the next 2 days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
Tonight and Tomorrow morning Isolated showers across sections of mainly northeastern parishes, e.
Tomorrow afternoon periods of showers across sections of mainly northern and southwestern parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Friday: Periods of showers over mainly northern parishes.
Saturday and Sunday: Outbreaks of showers over most parishes.
Monday: Isolated showers over mainly northern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Induced Troughs moving across central Caribbean and Jamaica.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
