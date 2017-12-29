2017-12-29 16:20:48 | ( Comments)

LOCAL FORECAST



SIGNIFICANT FEATURE Trough across Jamaica and the western Caribbean. The Trough will linger across Jamaica and the western Caribbean for the next 2 days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow morning Isolated showers across sections of mainly northeastern parishes, e.

Tomorrow afternoon periods of showers across sections of mainly northern and southwestern parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



Friday: Periods of showers over mainly northern parishes.



Saturday and Sunday: Outbreaks of showers over most parishes.

Monday: Isolated showers over mainly northern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

Induced Troughs moving across central Caribbean and Jamaica.