Go-Jamaica
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 04, 2018

2018-01-04 11:52:45 | (0 Comments)


TODAY'S FORECAST:
Today will be cloudy and cool. Expect periods of showers mainly across eastern and northern parishes. Windy across western parishes.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday and Saturday will be cloudy, cool, and windy. Expect periods of showers mainly across eastern and northern parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge building across the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

