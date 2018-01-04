|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 04, 2018
2018-01-04 11:52:45 | (0 Comments)
TODAY'S FORECAST:
Today will be cloudy and cool. Expect periods of showers mainly across eastern and northern parishes. Windy across western parishes.
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday and Saturday will be cloudy, cool, and windy. Expect periods of showers mainly across eastern and northern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge building across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
