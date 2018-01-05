2018-01-05 12:21:00 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a stationary front east of Jamaica. The Stationary Front is expected to linger in the vicinity of Jamaica through to Sunday. Expect outbreaks of showers to continue across the island over the next few days, particularly across northern and eastern parishes.





24-HOUR FORECAST

Today will be cloudy and cool with periods of showers mainly across northern and eastern parishes. Windy across some coastal areas.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 28 degrees Celsius and in Montego Bay, 27 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy, cool, and windy. Expect periods of showers and possible thunderstorms across most parishes, particularly northern and eastern parishes.



Monday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across northern and eastern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.