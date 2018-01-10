2018-01-10 20:09:34 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across the western Caribbean. The Trough should remain in the area for another few days. A Frontal System is expected to be in the vicinity of the island by this weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning was mostly cloudy with isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.

This afternoon saw widely scattered showers mainly across northern parishes. Tonight is mostly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 29 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay is 28 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



On Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning in eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers northern parishes.



Friday, expect morning showers in eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers mainly northern parishes.



Saturday expect scattered afternoon showers sections of most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

None at this time.

