|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 10, 2018
2018-01-10 20:09:34 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across the western Caribbean. The Trough should remain in the area for another few days. A Frontal System is expected to be in the vicinity of the island by this weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning was mostly cloudy with isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes.
This afternoon saw widely scattered showers mainly across northern parishes. Tonight is mostly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 29 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay is 28 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
On Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning in eastern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers northern parishes.
Friday, expect morning showers in eastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers mainly northern parishes.
Saturday expect scattered afternoon showers sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.
JKH
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service