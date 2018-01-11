2018-01-11 12:04:42 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across the western Caribbean. Periods of showers and mostly cloudy conditions are expected to persist across Jamaica today as the Trough remains in the western Caribbean. Additionally, a Cold Front entering the western Caribbean is expected to further enhance shower activity particularly across northern and southwestern parishes over the weekend.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect intermittent showers and mostly cloudy conditions across sections of eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers across central and western parishes. Tonight will be mostly cloudy across eastern and south central parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Friday: Expect isolated morning showers across southeastern parishes and scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.



Saturday: Scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.



Sunday: Intermittent showers across northern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers across sections of particularly northern and southwestern parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

High Pressure Ridge and a Low Level Jet Stream across the central Caribbean.