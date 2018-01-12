2018-01-12 13:06:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A Trough across the western Caribbean including Jamaica. A Cold Front is expected to enter the western Caribbean tomorrow evening, which will result in an increase rainfall activities across the island over the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Saturday: Morning showers mainly across eastern and central parishes. Scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.

Sunday: Morning showers mainly across northern parishes.Scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.

Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.