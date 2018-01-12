|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 12, 2018
2018-01-12 13:06:23 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Trough across the western Caribbean including Jamaica. A Cold Front is expected to enter the western Caribbean tomorrow evening, which will result in an increase rainfall activities across the island over the weekend.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers mainly across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across sections of parishes.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Saturday: Morning showers mainly across eastern and central parishes. Scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.
Sunday: Morning showers mainly across northern parishes.Scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.
Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service