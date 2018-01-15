2018-01-15 13:47:16 | ( Comments)

24-HOUR FORECAST



In morning expect isolated showers across northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In afternoon expect widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

On Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers across northern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.

On Wednesday expect isolated morning showers across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of central and western parishes.

On Thursday expect isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.