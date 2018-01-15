Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, January 15, 2018

2018-01-15 13:47:16 | (0 Comments)


24-HOUR FORECAST

In morning expect isolated showers across northern parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere. In afternoon expect widely scattered showers across sections of most parishes.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
On Tuesday, expect isolated morning showers across northern parishes and widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.
On Wednesday expect isolated morning showers across northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across sections of central and western parishes.
On Thursday expect isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

