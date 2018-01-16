|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 16, 2018
2018-01-16 13:12:53 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Stationary Front west of Jamaica. The Stationary Front is expected to further weaken and dissipate later today. A weak High Pressure Ridge is then expected to briefly influence weather conditions on Wednesday before another Frontal System enters the western Caribbean come Thursday.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw intermittent showers and mostly cloudy conditions across northern parishes; elsewhere was partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across sections of central and south western parishes. Tonight, expect lingering showers across northern sections of the island.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 29 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 28 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST:
Wednesday, expect partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across interior sections of central and western parishes.
Thursday and Friday expect widely scattered showers mainly across northern and southeastern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
