2018-01-19 11:39:11 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across the central Caribbean and another Cold Front entering the western Caribbean. Showers are expected to persist mainly across northern sections of the island for the next few days as a Trough interacts with a Cold Front now entering the western Caribbean. Additionally, this Front is expected to become stationary just west of Jamaica.

24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning expect mostly cloudy skies with intermittent rain across northern parishes; partly cloudy elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes. Tonight, expect intermittent rain across mainly northern parishes.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

Friday: Intermittent morning showers mainly across sections of northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of most parishes.



Saturday: Intermittent morning showers across sections of northern parishes. Windy with isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.



Sunday: Isolated showers mainly across northeastern parishes.