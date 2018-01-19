|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 19, 2018
2018-01-19 11:55:38 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A Stationary Front across Jamaica. The Stationary Front is expected to dissipate across the central Caribbean over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be cloudy with isolated showers mainly across northeastern parishes. This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 29 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 28 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers across northern and southeastern parishes.
Sunday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.
Monday: Mainly sunny and windy during the morning, partly cloudy during the late afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is no other significant rainmaker across the Caribbean at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
