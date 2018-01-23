2018-01-23 14:45:03 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to weaken as a High Pressure Ridge builds across the central Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers mainly across sections of northeastern parishes. This afternoon will be partly cloudy across central and western parishes. Windy across sections of southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30°C.



3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :



Wednesday: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon across central and western parishes.

Thursday:: Isolated showers across sections of eastern parishes, fair to partly cloudy elsewhere.

Friday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

