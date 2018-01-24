|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 24, 2018
2018-01-24 14:53:52 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure ridge across Jamaica an the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next several days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies across central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
On Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning in eastern parishes and isolated afternoon showers sections of central and western parishes.
Friday will be isolated morning showers northeastern parishes. Fair to partly cloudy afternoon. Windy across northern parishes.
Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers sections of central and western parishes. Windy across the island.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service