SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a high pressure ridge across Jamaica an the northern Caribbean. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next several days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies across central and western parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 31 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :



On Thursday expect a partly cloudy morning in eastern parishes and isolated afternoon showers sections of central and western parishes.



Friday will be isolated morning showers northeastern parishes. Fair to partly cloudy afternoon. Windy across northern parishes.



Saturday: Isolated afternoon showers sections of central and western parishes. Windy across the island.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.