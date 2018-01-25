|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 25, 2018
2018-01-25 13:21:15 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning had isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers mainly across sections of some eastern and central parishes.
3-DAY FORECAST:
Friday: Isolated morning showers across sections of some northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across sections of eastern and central parishes. Windy conditions are also expected.
Saturday: Isolated morning showers across sections of some northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.Windy conditions are also expected.
Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Stationary Front across western Cuba.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
