2018-01-25 13:21:15 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a high pressure ridge across Jamaica. The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next few days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning had isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers mainly across sections of some eastern and central parishes.





3-DAY FORECAST:

Friday: Isolated morning showers across sections of some northern parishes. Widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across sections of eastern and central parishes. Windy conditions are also expected.



Saturday: Isolated morning showers across sections of some northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.Windy conditions are also expected.



Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across western Cuba.