2018-01-30 15:16:03

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Pre-frontal Trough across Jamaica, and a Cold Front across the western Caribbean.



Comment The Cold Front is expected to influence weather conditions across the island beginning this evening.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This Morning Partly cloudy mainly across northern parishes.

This Afternoon Isolated showers across northern and southwestern parishes.

Tonight Lingering showers across northern parishes. Becoming windy along the north coast.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 31 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :



Wednesday: Isolated morning showers northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly northern and southwestern parishes. Windy along the north coast.



Thursday/Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is another Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.

