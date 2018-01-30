Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 30, 2018

2018-01-30 15:16:03 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Pre-frontal Trough across Jamaica, and a Cold Front across the western Caribbean.

Comment The Cold Front is expected to influence weather conditions across the island beginning this evening.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This Morning Partly cloudy mainly across northern parishes.
This AfternoonIsolated showers across northern and southwestern parishes.
TonightLingering showers across northern parishes. Becoming windy along the north coast.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today 31 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today 30 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

Wednesday: Isolated morning showers northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly northern and southwestern parishes. Windy along the north coast.

Thursday/Friday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is another Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.
JKH

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

