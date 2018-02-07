|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 7, 2018
2018-02-07 13:16:20 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean. The high pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet should remain across the island for the remainder of the week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.
In the afternoon, partly cloudy mainly across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy morning in northeastern parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. Expect isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.Windy across coastal areas.
On Friday, expect partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.Windy across coastal areas.
On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes. Windy across the island.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
