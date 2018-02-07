2018-02-07 13:16:20 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a high pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean. The high pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet should remain across the island for the remainder of the week.





24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, partly cloudy across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.

In the afternoon, partly cloudy mainly across western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy morning in northeastern parishes, while mainly sunny elsewhere. Expect isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.Windy across coastal areas.



On Friday, expect partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.Windy across coastal areas.



On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes. Windy across the island.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

None at this time.