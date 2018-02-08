2018-02-08 12:14:30 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a high pressure ridge across Jamaica.The high pressure ridge is expected to remain across Jamaica and the central Caribbean over the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning, expect partly cloudy across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes. Windy across sections of southern parishes. Tonight will be mainly fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

Friday: Partly cloudy morning across northern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across western parishes.Windy over southern coastal areas.

Saturday/Sunday: Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes. Windy over southern coastal areas.







Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.