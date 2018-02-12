|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 11, 2018
2018-02-12 16:10:39 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a strong Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean. Both the High Pressure Ridge and Low-Level Jet are expected to remain across the region for the next few days.
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated afternoon showers sections of central and western parishes. Windy along coastal areas.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers across northern and southwestern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. Windy across northern parishes.
Wednesday:: Mainly sunny morning. Partly cloudy afternoon mainly across southwestern parishes. Windy across northern parishes.
Thursday: Isolated afternoon showers across mainly western parishes. Windy across northern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
