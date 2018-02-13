Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday February 13,2018

2018-02-13 15:01:02 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean and a strong Low-Level Jet across the region. Expect windy conditions to continue across sections of the island for the next few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning saw isolated showers across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect a few passing showers across sections of the island with windy conditions along coastal areas.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. With a windy afternoon with isolated showers.

On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. While windy in the afternoon with isolated showers.

Friday will be mainly sunny in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Currently a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico is associated with a band of clouds .
A Low Level Jet is a region of relatively strong winds in the lower part of the atmosphere

Related Stories - Computer Generated.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 7, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 19, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 18, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter