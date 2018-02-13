|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday February 13,2018
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the central Caribbean and a strong Low-Level Jet across the region. Expect windy conditions to continue across sections of the island for the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect a few passing showers across sections of the island with windy conditions along coastal areas.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
Wednesday will be partly cloudy in the morning across eastern parishes. With a windy afternoon with isolated showers.
On Thursday, expect a partly cloudy morning across eastern parishes. While windy in the afternoon with isolated showers.
Friday will be mainly sunny in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Currently a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico is associated with a band of clouds .
A Low Level Jet is a region of relatively strong winds in the lower part of the atmosphere
