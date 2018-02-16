Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 16, 2018

2018-02-16 15:32:12 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean.
The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next three days.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. The afternoon had isolated showers across sections of central and southwestern parishes. Expect windy conditions along northern coastal areas.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes
Sunday / Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a dissipating Stationary Front just north of the Bahamas.
RLB/NRS

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, December 07, 2017

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday February 13,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 11, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 7, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 30, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, January 25, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, January 24, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, January 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, January 19, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter