2018-02-16 15:32:12 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean.

The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next three days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning saw isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. The afternoon had isolated showers across sections of central and southwestern parishes. Expect windy conditions along northern coastal areas.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :



Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes

Sunday / Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a dissipating Stationary Front just north of the Bahamas.

RLB/NRS