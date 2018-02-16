|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 16, 2018
2018-02-16 15:32:12 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Additionally, there is a Low-Level Jet across the central Caribbean.
The High Pressure Ridge is expected to remain across the island for the next three days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. The afternoon had isolated showers across sections of central and southwestern parishes. Expect windy conditions along northern coastal areas.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
Saturday: Partly cloudy morning across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes
Sunday / Monday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across sections of central and western parishes
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a dissipating Stationary Front just north of the Bahamas.
RLB/NRS
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
