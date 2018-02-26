|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 26, 2018
2018-02-26 12:40:26 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a weak Trough across the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to give way to a building High Pressure Ridge across the island by Monday evening.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning had partly cloudy conditions mainly across eastern parishes. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across hilly areas of most parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
Tuesday: Isolated morning showers northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers central and western parishes.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers hilly inland areas.
Thursday: Partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge remains across the northern Caribbean.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
