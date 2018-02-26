2018-02-26 12:40:26 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weak Trough across the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to give way to a building High Pressure Ridge across the island by Monday evening.



24-HOUR FORECAST



This morning had partly cloudy conditions mainly across eastern parishes. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across hilly areas of most parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.





3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :



Tuesday: Isolated morning showers northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers central and western parishes.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers hilly inland areas.

Thursday: Partly cloudy afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge remains across the northern Caribbean.