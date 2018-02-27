2018-02-27 12:20:57 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across the central Caribbean, including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to linger across Jamaica and the region until late Tuesday evening. Thereafter, a High Pressure Ridge will become the dominant feature.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern and southeastern parishes, mainly fair elsewhere. This afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of central and western parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.







3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



Tuesday and Wednesday expect isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes and isolated afternoon showers across central and western parishes.

Thursday will be partly cloudy.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Stationary Front across Gulf of Mexico.