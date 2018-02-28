|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 28, 2018
2018-02-28 08:01:30 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure ridge building across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island for a couple of days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across northern parishes, while mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of southern parishes. Tonight will be fair.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is no29 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
On Thursday, it will be mainly sunny in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.
Friday, expect a mainly sunny morning while partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Saturday will be partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a trough across the central Caribbean and a cold front across the northern Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service