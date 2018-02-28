2018-02-28 08:01:30 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a high pressure ridge building across Jamaica. It is expected to remain across the island for a couple of days.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across northern parishes, while mainly fair elsewhere. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of southern parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is no29 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



On Thursday, it will be mainly sunny in the morning. Expect isolated afternoon showers across hilly inland areas.



Friday, expect a mainly sunny morning while partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Saturday will be partly cloudy in the afternoon.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a trough across the central Caribbean and a cold front across the northern Bahamas.