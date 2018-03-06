Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 6, 2018

2018-03-06 14:32:28 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a trough across the central Caribbean. The Trough is expected to persist across the area for the next few days. Partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers can be expected across northern sections of the island. Cool conditions across the island persists. A Cold front is expected to move into the vicinity of the island late on Wednesday.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies with isolated showers mainly across northeastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon will be partly cloudy across sections of southern parishes.Tonight will be mainly fair and cool.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 28 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 27 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Wednesday: Partly cloudy morning with isolated showers across northeastern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers across hilly areas.

Thursday: Partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.

Friday: Partly cloudy morning with isolated showers across northeastern parishes. Partly cloudy afternoon.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A weak high pressure ridge is across the northwestern Caribbean.

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 27, 2018

