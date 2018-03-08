|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 8, 2018
2018-03-08 13:00:18 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica until Friday when a Cold Front enters the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning into afternoon expect isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Friday: Partly cloudy morning. Scattered afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes.
Saturday/Sunday: Isolated showers mainly across sections of northern parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
