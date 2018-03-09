|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 9, 2018
2018-03-09 17:39:04 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Strong winds in the uppers levels of the atmosphere likely to be over the central Caribbean for the next 3 days and encourage afternoon showers and possible thunderstorm when trough is present near island.
24-HOUR FORECAST
Tonight will be partly cloudy. Tomorrow morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes. Tomorrow afternoon will see periods of showers in mainly central and western parishes.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 24 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 23 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :
Sunday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes
Monday: Scattered showers mainly central and western parishes
Tuesday: Scattered showers mainly central and western parishes
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Cold front north of the island.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
