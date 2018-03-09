Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 9, 2018

2018-03-09 17:39:04 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
Strong winds in the uppers levels of the atmosphere likely to be over the central Caribbean for the next 3 days and encourage afternoon showers and possible thunderstorm when trough is present near island.

24-HOUR FORECAST
Tonight will be partly cloudy. Tomorrow morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes. Tomorrow afternoon will see periods of showers in mainly central and western parishes.

Minimum temperature expected for Kingston tonight is 24 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay tonight is 23 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (after tomorrow) :

Sunday: Isolated morning showers across northeastern parishes. Scattered afternoon showers mainly central and western parishes
Monday: Scattered showers mainly central and western parishes
Tuesday: Scattered showers mainly central and western parishes

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
Cold front north of the island.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 8, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 05, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday February 13,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 11, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter