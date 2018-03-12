2018-03-12 12:42:02 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a high pressure ridge building across the central Caribbean including Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to remain across the region until Wednesday when a Cold Front enters the central Caribbean.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes. Windy across southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Tuesday: Isolated afternoon showers across northern parishes.

Wednesday / Thursday: Scattered showers across sections of most parishes.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.