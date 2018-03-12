Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 12, 2018

2018-03-12 12:42:02 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a high pressure ridge building across the central Caribbean including Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to remain across the region until Wednesday when a Cold Front enters the central Caribbean.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes. Windy across southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Tuesday: Isolated afternoon showers across northern parishes.
Wednesday / Thursday: Scattered showers across sections of most parishes.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 26, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 9, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 05, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, February 28, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 27, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, February 26, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, February 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, February 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday February 13,2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter