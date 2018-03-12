|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 12, 2018
2018-03-12 12:42:02 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a high pressure ridge building across the central Caribbean including Jamaica. The Ridge is expected to remain across the region until Wednesday when a Cold Front enters the central Caribbean.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes.
This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes. Windy across southern parishes. Tonight will be partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Tuesday: Isolated afternoon showers across northern parishes.
Wednesday / Thursday: Scattered showers across sections of most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
