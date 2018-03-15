2018-03-15 09:43:39 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough should gradually weaken over the next couple of days. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island by the weekend.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect showers across sections of mainly northern and southwestern parishes. Tonight will be fair.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



On Friday, expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across northern parishes.



On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of eastern and central parishes.



On Sunday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of southern parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.