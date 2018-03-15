Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 15, 2018

2018-03-15 09:43:39 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough should gradually weaken over the next couple of days. A High Pressure Ridge is expected to build across the island by the weekend.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy. This afternoon, expect showers across sections of mainly northern and southwestern parishes. Tonight will be fair.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

On Friday, expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across northern parishes.

On Saturday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of eastern and central parishes.

On Sunday, expect isolated afternoon showers across sections of southern parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the eastern Caribbean.

