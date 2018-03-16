2018-03-16 15:11:50 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



A dissipating Cold Front and Trough across the central Caribbean including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next few days.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers mainly across northern parishes. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.





Minimum temperature expected for Kingston today is 21 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 20 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



Saturday, Sunday and Monday, expect isolated morning showers mainly across sections of northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.