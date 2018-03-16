|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 16, 2018
2018-03-16 15:11:50 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
A dissipating Cold Front and Trough across the central Caribbean including Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect isolated showers mainly across northern parishes. In the afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Minimum temperature expected for Kingston today is 21 degrees Celsius.
Minimum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 20 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Saturday, Sunday and Monday, expect isolated morning showers mainly across sections of northern parishes. Isolated afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service