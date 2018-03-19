Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Monday March 19,2018

2018-03-19 13:51:23 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It is expected to continue generating generally fair to partly cloudy conditions for the next few days. A Pre-Frontal Trough and a Cold Front is then expected to influence weather conditions across the island later this week.



24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect fair to partly cloudy conditions.In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of hilly sections of central parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.

Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes..

Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

