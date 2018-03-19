2018-03-19 13:51:23 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It is expected to continue generating generally fair to partly cloudy conditions for the next few days. A Pre-Frontal Trough and a Cold Front is then expected to influence weather conditions across the island later this week.







24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect fair to partly cloudy conditions.In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of hilly sections of central parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :



Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.



Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes..



Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

None at this time.