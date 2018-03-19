|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
|
|
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Monday March 19,2018
2018-03-19 13:51:23 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica and the northern Caribbean. It is expected to continue generating generally fair to partly cloudy conditions for the next few days. A Pre-Frontal Trough and a Cold Front is then expected to influence weather conditions across the island later this week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect fair to partly cloudy conditions.In the afternoon, expect isolated showers across sections of hilly sections of central parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy morning. Isolated afternoon showers across western parishes.
Wednesday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across central and western parishes..
Thursday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
None at this time.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.
Video
|
Go- Jamaica: Home | Business Directory | Jobsmart | Chat | Gallery | Videos | Events
Disclaimer | Privacy Policy |Contact Us | Terms of Service