2018-03-20 12:45:30 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to slowly weaken today. A Frontal System is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica later this week.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy. Tonight, expect mainly fair conditions.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):



Wednesday through Thursday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.



On Friday, expect isolated afternoon showers across eastern parishes. It will be cool.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.