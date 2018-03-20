|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 20, 2018
2018-03-20 12:45:30 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. It is expected to slowly weaken today. A Frontal System is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica later this week.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be mainly sunny. This afternoon, expect partly cloudy. Tonight, expect mainly fair conditions.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 30 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
Wednesday through Thursday, expect widely scattered afternoon showers mainly across central and western parishes.
On Friday, expect isolated afternoon showers across eastern parishes. It will be cool.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front entering the Gulf of Mexico.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
