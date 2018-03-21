Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, March 21, 2018

2018-03-21 16:18:13 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Thereafter, a Cold Front is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica early on Thursday.Expect increasing cloudy conditions and showers especially across northern parishes.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of western parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere.

This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across sections of western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.

Tonight expect isolated showers especially across sections of northern parishes.


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Thursday: Scattered showers mainly across northern and southwestern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.

Friday: Widely scattered showers especially across northern and south central parishes.

Saturday: Isolated showers across sections of eastern and central parishes.


Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a Cold Front across the western Caribbean.
CAP

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 12, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 20, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday March 19,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 12, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 9, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 8, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 6, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 05, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter