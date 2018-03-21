2018-03-21 16:18:13 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a weakening High Pressure Ridge across Jamaica. Thereafter, a Cold Front is expected to move into the vicinity of Jamaica early on Thursday.Expect increasing cloudy conditions and showers especially across northern parishes.





24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect partly cloudy skies across sections of western parishes while mainly sunny elsewhere.



This afternoon, expect isolated showers mainly across sections of western parishes, partly cloudy elsewhere.



Tonight expect isolated showers especially across sections of northern parishes.





Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 30 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.





3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Thursday: Scattered showers mainly across northern and southwestern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy.



Friday: Widely scattered showers especially across northern and south central parishes.



Saturday: Isolated showers across sections of eastern and central parishes.





Other Current Regional Weather Features:

There is a Cold Front across the western Caribbean.

CAP