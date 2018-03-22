Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 22, 2018

2018-03-22 14:01:55 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Cold Front just west of Jamaica. Expect periods of showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorm activity are to be expected as the Cold Front lingers in the vicinity of the island for the next few days.


24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning will be partly cloudy across sections of eastern parishes, mainly sunny elsewhere. This afternoon, expect widely scattered showers and isolated Thunderstorms across sections of particularly southern parishes. Tonight expect showers lingering across southern parishes; Partly cloudy elsewhere


Maximum temperature expected for Kingston today is 28 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature expected for Montego Bay today is 29 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :
Friday/ Saturday: Intermittent morning showers across northern parishes. Widely scattered showers across most parishes.

Sunday:Widely scattered showers across most parishes.




Other Current Regional Weather Features:
There is a High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico
A Trough across the eastern Caribbean.

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

