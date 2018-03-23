2018-03-23 15:44:11 | ( Comments)

SIGNIFICANT FEATURE



There is a dissipating Cold Front across Jamaica. The Cold Front is expected to linger across the central Caribbean over the weekend.



24-HOUR FORECAST

This morning, expect isolated showers across sections of northern parishes.

This afternoon, expect scattered showers mainly across sections of eastern and central parishes. Windy conditions over northern parishes. Tonight, expect partly cloudy, windy and cool especially over northern parishes.



Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 28 degrees Celsius.



3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow) :

Saturday: Widely scattered showers mainly across northeastern and southern parishes. Windy along the north coast.

Sunday: Widely scattered afternoon showers across most parishes.

Monday: Partly cloudy afternoon.



Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A High Pressure Ridge across the Gulf of Mexico.

cdj