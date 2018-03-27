Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Go-Jamaica
Go-Jamaica
| News Home | News | Sports | Business | Weather | Caribbean | International

Weather

LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 27, 2018

2018-03-27 15:55:14 | (0 Comments)


SIGNIFICANT FEATURE

There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island over the next few days.

24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes.
This afternoon, expect partly cloudy across central and western parishes.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies.

Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.


3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Wednesday expect a mainly sunny morning. While partly cloudy during the afternoon. Expect windy conditions across northern parishes.
On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across northern parishes.
Friday will be partly cloudy afternoon.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the Bahamas.

Related Stories - Computer Generated.
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News

Send your images, videos and updates to youreport@gleanerjm.com | Click here to Comment

| Print Version | More Weather Bookmark and Share
Latest Weather Articles
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 23, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 22, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Wednesday, March 21, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 20, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday March 19,2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 16, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 15, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Monday, March 12, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Friday, March 9, 2018
LOCAL FORECAST Thursday, March 8, 2018
 
Your Comments
The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of The Gleaner. The Gleaner reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent. To respond to The Gleaner please use the feedback form.

Video


» Live Regular updates on Power 106
» More News/Updates
» Photo Gallery
» Weather Information
» Follow us on Twitter