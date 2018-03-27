|Listen to Live Jamaican Radio, Listen to Power 106 FM 24x7. Click Here to Listen Free | (Advertisement)
Weather
LOCAL FORECAST Tuesday, March 27, 2018
2018-03-27 15:55:14 | (0 Comments)
SIGNIFICANT FEATURE
There is a Trough across Jamaica. The Trough is expected to remain across the island over the next few days.
24-HOUR FORECAST
This morning saw isolated showers across sections of northeastern parishes.
This afternoon, expect partly cloudy across central and western parishes.
Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies.
Maximum temperature expected for Kingston and Montego Bay today is 31 degrees Celsius.
3-DAY FORECAST (starting tomorrow):
On Wednesday expect a mainly sunny morning. While partly cloudy during the afternoon. Expect windy conditions across northern parishes.
On Thursday, expect isolated afternoon showers mainly across northern parishes.
Friday will be partly cloudy afternoon.
Other Current Regional Weather Features:
A Cold Front across the Bahamas.
Source: The Gleaner/Power 106 News
